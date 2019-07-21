Govt to acquire land, start construction on Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The land acquisition process for laying 427-kilometer Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be completed during the current fiscal year (2019-20) to initiate construction work on the project within stipulated time.

Under the project, activities like "completion of land acquisition/ROW (Right of Way) for the pipeline will be completed besides starting construction by the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) contractor during the current year," according to official data available with APP.

The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers' overturn especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.

The project consists of three sections Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rwat-Tarujabba (175-km) to transport high speed diesel and motor spirit.

The pipeline will be laid from Sheikhupura to Peshawar to ensure smooth and safe supply of white oil products across the country.

The project will be capable of transporting dual oil products like HSD and MS oil from Machike to Taru Jabba via Chakpirana and Sihala depots, connecting the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar.

