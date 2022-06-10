Govt to announce new gas tariff, ensure competitive rates for industrial units: Miftah Ismail

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government would soon announce a new gas tariff under which provision of the commodity to the industrial sector to be ensured at competitive rates as compared to other countries

It would help increase the country's overall export volume, the minister said in his budget speech here in the National Assembly.