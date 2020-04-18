Govt to announce special package for small scale business: Hammad Azher

Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azher on Saturday said that the government would soon announce special relief package for small and medium scale industries affected by lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azher on Saturday said that the government would soon announce special relief package for small and medium scale industries affected by lockdown.

Addressing a press briefing here, the minister said that the Prime Minister was much worried for small and medium term businessmen, who were facing losses due to lockdown.

He said that in first phase, the government would provide relief in Utility Bill's to small and medium scale business.

The government would also offer loans to those small and medium scale businesses that were facing losses due to lockdown.

Hammad Azher said that Utility Stores Corporation was also providing all necessary items to the people on subsidies rate.