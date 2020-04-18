UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Announce Special Package For Small Scale Business: Hammad Azher

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:39 PM

Govt to announce special package for small scale business: Hammad Azher

Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azher on Saturday said that the government would soon announce special relief package for small and medium scale industries affected by lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azher on Saturday said that the government would soon announce special relief package for small and medium scale industries affected by lockdown.

Addressing a press briefing here, the minister said that the Prime Minister was much worried for small and medium term businessmen, who were facing losses due to lockdown.

He said that in first phase, the government would provide relief in Utility Bill's to small and medium scale business.

The government would also offer loans to those small and medium scale businesses that were facing losses due to lockdown.

Hammad Azher said that Utility Stores Corporation was also providing all necessary items to the people on subsidies rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business All Government

Recent Stories

Cabinet passes resolution on publishing health inf ..

10 minutes ago

Amid market halt; bulls gain 798 points, index rea ..

48 minutes ago

AJK govt, ulema working hand in hand to prevent CO ..

52 minutes ago

Govt intensifies measures to deal with coronavirus ..

56 seconds ago

Coronavirus testing capacity increased three times ..

57 seconds ago

Bahawalpur Police give ration bags to rickshaw dri ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.