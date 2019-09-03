Govt to broaden tax net: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zadi

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zadi Monday said the government was trying to broaden the tax network by imposing tax on private medical practitioners, schools and others non-tax paying sectors

Talking to a private new channel, he said the imports had reduced by $ 1.79 billion during the first two months of ongoing fiscal year.

He said it was the policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to reduce imports bills and increase exports, besides taking measures to reduce tax evasion.

To a question, the Chairman FBR said tax collection had reduced due to decrease in imports.

He said the government would hopefully achieve the tax target set for fiscal year 2019-20.

To another question, Shabbar Zaidi said there was no likelihood of any mini-budget.