Govt To Collect Rs2116b From Electricity Consumers In FY2024-25

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2024 | 03:01 PM

The base electricity rate has been set at Rs27.66 per unit, comprising Rs9.69 for the electricity price and Rs17.66 for capacity charges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2024) Federal government has initiated measures to comply with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions ahead of schedule, according to sources familiar with the development.

The sources revealed that Rs2116 billion would be collected as capacity charges from electricity consumers in the upcoming fiscal year.

In total, Rs 3277 billion is projected to be collected from electricity consumers in FY2024-25. This includes Rs 1116 billion in electricity charges and Rs 2116 billion in capacity charges, as stipulated by the IMF’s conditions.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a decision regarding the sale of electricity for the next fiscal year, which will apply nationwide.

NEPRA sources have also provided cost estimates for electricity production in the next fiscal year:

Furnace oil: Rs 87 per unit

Wind: Rs 37 per unit

Solar: Rs 36 per unit

Imported coal: Rs 371 per unit

LNG: Rs 30 per unit

Hydropower: Rs 6.18 per unit

