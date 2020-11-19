Govt to continue efforts for export oriented sustainable growth: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday said the government would continue efforts for an export-oriented domestic productivity-driven sustainable growth.

In his tweet, the advisor said the current account deficit of the country had turned to a surplus of $1.2 billion during first four months of current fiscal year.

He informed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government inherited a Current Account Deficit of $19.2 billion that was reduced to $3 billion in previous fiscal year, and now a surplus of $1.2 billion this year with fourth consecutive monthly surplus.

Comparing the Jul-Oct data of current account deficit, Dr Shaikh said in the fiscal year 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 there was a deficit of $2.4 billion, $5.6 billion, $5.4 billion, and $1.4 billion respectively.