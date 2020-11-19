UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Continue Efforts For Export Oriented Sustainable Growth: Hafeez

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Govt to continue efforts for export oriented sustainable growth: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday said the government would continue efforts for an export-oriented domestic productivity-driven sustainable growth.

In his tweet, the advisor said the current account deficit of the country had turned to a surplus of $1.2 billion during first four months of current fiscal year.

He informed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government inherited a Current Account Deficit of $19.2 billion that was reduced to $3 billion in previous fiscal year, and now a surplus of $1.2 billion this year with fourth consecutive monthly surplus.

Comparing the Jul-Oct data of current account deficit, Dr Shaikh said in the fiscal year 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 there was a deficit of $2.4 billion, $5.6 billion, $5.4 billion, and $1.4 billion respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister 2017 2016 2018 2019 Government Billion

Recent Stories

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

56 minutes ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

56 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.