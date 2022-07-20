UrduPoint.com

Govt To Control Inflation, Put Economy On Growth Trajectory In One Year: Bilal Kiyani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Govt to control inflation, put economy on growth trajectory in one year: Bilal Kiyani

Coordinator of Prime Minister on Economy and Energy, Bilal Azhar Kiyani Wednesday expressed the government's resolve to put the country on the growth trajectory within one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Coordinator of Prime Minister on Economy and Energy, Bilal Azhar Kiyani Wednesday expressed the government's resolve to put the country on the growth trajectory within one year.

Speaking at a press conference here, Bilal Kiyani said the current coalition government would compete its tenure and after taking tough decision in the economy, the government would not only save the country from falling into default but would also put the country on that level of growth and development where the PML-N government had left in 2018.

He said when the PML-N government left the government in 2018, the country's economy was growing at the pace of 6 percent.

Bilal Kiyani also vowed to control inflation, current account deficit, increase foreign exchange reserves, and exports by the end of the current government's tenure.

He said Imran Khan's government knowingly put the country on the verge of default because when the former prime minister felt that his government was going to be changed, he knowingly violated the agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and announced unjustified subsidies on petroleum products and electricity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister Electricity Exchange Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2018 From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

President praises cricket team for win against Sri ..

President praises cricket team for win against Sri Lanka despite "hiccups, rain ..

1 minute ago
 Court summons accused for indictment in judge vide ..

Court summons accused for indictment in judge video scandal case

1 minute ago
 Martyred SHO laid to rest in Bhakkar

Martyred SHO laid to rest in Bhakkar

1 minute ago
 Spain's Prime Minister says 'more than 500 died' f ..

Spain's Prime Minister says 'more than 500 died' from heatwave

14 minutes ago
 PFA sealed spices unit, seized 1,340 kg of adulter ..

PFA sealed spices unit, seized 1,340 kg of adulterated food

15 minutes ago
 Govt to prevent discrimination against religious m ..

Govt to prevent discrimination against religious minorities: Pirzada

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.