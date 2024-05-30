Open Menu

Govt To Decide Sugar Export After Consulting Relevant Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Govt to decide sugar export after consulting relevant departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the government will make a decision on exporting surplus sugar stock after consulting with all relevant departments, prioritizing domestic consumer protection and price stability.

The minister said while chairing a meeting of the Sugar Advisory board (SAB), which was also attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and other stakeholders including Pakistan Sugar Mills Associations (PSMA), Kissan Itihad and Provincial representatives, said a news release.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and review the sugar stock availability, current market prices, sugarcane rates, present global market sugar prices, and industry production cost.

The meeting was informed that this year total sugar production was 6.8 million tons while the country has also 0.7 million tons of carryover stock of sugar of past year.

The country’s annual refined sugar requirement stands at 6 million tons.

Sugar mills at present have around 4.5 million tons of sugar in stocks.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the government would take decision on export of sugar in consultation with all the relevant departments, saying protection of the domestic consumers was the prime responsibility of the government.

He further remarked that in case the relevant departments are allowing sugar export the industry will have to ensure domestic price stability.

During the meeting, the representatives of the PSMA informed the government officials that Pakistan at present has around 1.5 million tons of additional sugar, which should be exported.

Rana Tanveer reiterated that increase in sugar prices directly impact the public at large.

We should first meet local demand of sugar before considering export option to earn foreign reserves. Any decision on export would be taken after through consultation with relevant departments, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Stocks Market Commerce All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

43 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

43 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

43 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

53 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

42 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

42 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

42 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

1 hour ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

42 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

53 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

53 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business