Govt to develop special housing sector for overseas Pakistanis in capital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

The government is planning to develop a special housing sector in the federal capital for overseas Pakistanis aimed at providing them better residential facilities and investment opportunities here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The government is planning to develop a special housing sector in the Federal capital for overseas Pakistanis aimed at providing them better residential facilities and investment opportunities here.

The idea of establishing a dedicated sector for expatriates in Islamabad was shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari during an online interactive session with them on Friday.

He said the overseas ministry was in constant contact with the Capital Development Authority for the purpose, adding the final decision would be taken within a month.

The Special Assistant listened to the expats' grievances and assured them for their swift redressal.

