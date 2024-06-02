Govt To Digitalize Registration System Of Pesticides: Rana Tanveer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said Sunday that a comprehensive strategy would be formulated to improve the fumigation system and that the number of fumigation companies would be further expanded.
Talking to Director General of Plant Protection, Dr. Tariq Khan, he said, "The Plant Protection Department plays a significant role in the agriculture sector."
The Director General of Plant Protection briefed the minister on the department's functions, performance, and the challenges it faced.
Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer said, "Efforts will be made to develop a comprehensive strategy to further improve the performance of the department, and it will be brought up to high standards, ensuring its operations meet top quality benchmarks."
“We have a strong commitment to promoting merit and transparency within the department.
Corruption and inefficiency will not be tolerated in any form within the department,” he added.
Rana Tanveer said, "The system will be digitalized to ensure transparency in operations."
The minister said, "DPP will be developed on modern lines to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness, and all resources will be utilized to address staff shortages within the department."
The minister said, "The registration system for pesticides will also be digitalized to streamline the processes."
Rana Tanveer said, "An effective system for the inspection of rice and mango plants must be established, and inspections will be conducted in a timely manner to ensure quality."
"Exporters will be provided with all possible facilities within the law to boost exports, but compromise on quality and standards will not be acceptable," he added.
He said, "The government has a strong commitment to increasing exports."
