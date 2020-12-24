UrduPoint.com
Govt To Disclose Its Plans Upon Resignations Of Opposition: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government will disclose its plans upon resignations of the opposition. The PDM's resignation stunt will also fail like its public meetings and rallies because the people have no interest in negative politics.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Small Industrial Estate Gujranwala on Thursday, according to spokesman for the Punjab Industries Department here Thursday.

The minister said the government was duty-bound to solve the genuine problems of the industrialists on priority basis. He asserted that complete colonization of the industrial estates was the government policy and emphasized that all those given industrial plots in 1992 should immediately start industrial units, otherwise, their plots will be cancelled.

The minister said that Small Industrial Estate-IV was being set up over an area of 150 acres and industrial plots of five marlas to 4 acres were available for the industrialists while development work was going to be completed soon.

He hoped that the project will promote cottage industry and trade and economic activities would be boosted offering new opportunities to the locals.

The minister said that no NOC was issued since 2010 for setting up a new cement plant in Punjab and the incumbent government had restricted the NOC's issuance process to 90 days. Ten NOCs have been issued and huge investment will be made in the cement sector, he added. Along with it, Sialkot Motorway Gujranwala Link Road will be constructed to facilitate the local industry, he announced.

Earlier, the minister inspected the industrial estate and directed to expedite the development work.

President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry Umer Ashraf Mughal and a large number of local businessmen were also present, said the spokesman.

