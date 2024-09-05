Open Menu

Govt To Divert 50% Of Public Sector Imports To Gwadar Port

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2024 | 01:15 PM

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs will forward a summary to the cabinet regarding imports through Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2024) The Federal government on Thursday decided to divert fifty percent of public sector imports to Gwadar Port with the support of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

After the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, it was decided that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs will forward a summary to the cabinet regarding imports through Gwadar.

Gwadar Port is a key component of the CPEC, which provides an important trade route between China, the middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The Port can currently accommodate two large ships and by 2045, it will be able to accommodate one hundred and fifty ships. The development of the port will create employment opportunities by increasing regional connectivity as well as help in attracting foreign investment.

