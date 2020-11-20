UrduPoint.com
Govt To Engage Stakeholders On Proposed PTA With Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:59 PM

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with Afghanistan

The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment on Friday said that in following Prime Minister, Imran Khan Visit to Kabul, the Ministry of Commerce will begin engagement with all the stakeholders on the items to be placed in the proposed Pakistan-Afghanistan, Perennial Trade Agreement (PTA), starting next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment on Friday said that in following Prime Minister, Imran Khan Visit to Kabul, the Ministry of Commerce will begin engagement with all the stakeholders on the items to be placed in the proposed Pakistan-Afghanistan, Perennial Trade Agreement (PTA), starting next week.

"We are looking at engineering, Pharmaceutical, cement, building materials, fruit and vegetables for enhancing the trade liberalization between both of the countries, the advisor said in his official twitter account.

"I request all the stakeholders to be prepared for discussions through video link." he said.

He informed that the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be finalized by the end of January, 2021.

The Advisor hoped that Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) also to be signed in last week of January, 2021 and investment-related matters between the two countries would also be resolved in the recent bilateral dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Kabul.

Razak Dawood said the government will hold extensive meetings with all stakeholders in the coming days.

The advisor said that during the recent visit to Afghanistan for bilateral trade negotiation for the conclusion of PTA and on Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA), he held an extensive round of discussions with the concerned officials in Afghanistan andone�o-one meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan , Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have initiated the discussions on bilateral trade, Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and investment-related matters between the two countries, he said.

