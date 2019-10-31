UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Govt to enhance cooperation with China in agriculture: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Wednesday said the government is committed to adopt modern agricultural approach with the cooperation of China for the growth local agricultural sector.

While addressing Pak-China Agricultural Cooperation Forum here, he said "we need to learn the techniques of efficient use of irrigation and other techniques for enhancing the cooperation between the both friend countries in the sector.

He said with the active interest of farmers community, joint research can be conducted for the production of good seeds.

The minister said China can also help Pakistan to improve the livestock sector and joint ventures can be made for manufacturing of modern machinery.

Pakistan wants to get benefit from the experiences of China in harvesting and other agricultural sectors for further progress in these sectors of Pakistan, he said.

He said Pakistan is producing value added productions in these sectors including basmati rice and mango, which had huge demand in global market.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said China Pkaistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the huge opportunity for both sides to enhance cooperation in different sector.

The minister hoped that the agriculture cooperation between the two countries would take this to new heights in future. This will give ample opportunity to both the countries for strong investment and joint ventures in different sectors including agriculture, he said.

