Govt to ensure availability of certified seed of wheat crop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Thursday reiterated government's resolve for ensuring certified, high yielding and rust resistant seeds and fertilizers for wheat to achieve higher per-acre crop output during coming season.

Chairing a meeting of Agriculture Policy Institute (API), Committee on Wheat 2021-22 Crop, Imam said that government would formulate policy to increase per-acre production of wheat, adding that minimum support price would also be announced before of the sowing season.

Fakhar Imam said that the government was focusing on availability of certified seed and for the upcoming season, around 530,000 metric tons would be available including 160,000 tons rust-tolerant varieties.

Emphasizing on the improved productivity, the minister said that there was a need of paradigm shift in the yield of this crop as the country despite being 8th largest producer of wheat was still standing at 64th position in terms of productivity at the global level.

Minister said that small holders will only be able to grow wheat if the quality inputs were timely available and in the range of farmer's access.

He said that increase in minimum support price for wheat crop, from Rs1,400 to Rs 1,800 produced a good result which helped the country in harvesting the highest crop 27.

5 million tons, adding that a number of factors helped in achieving the historic production including favorable weather conditions, availability of certified seed about 513,000 ton, availability of fertilizers and irrigation and water.

Fakhar Imam said that the trend of increasing prices of DAP fertilizer ranging between Rs. 6500 to Rs. 7500 was a serious concern for the government, he said adding that government would ensure availability of fertilizer on accessible prices particularly to the small growers.

The minister stressed the need for establishing linkages between the scientists and farmers mainly to minimize the gap between the results of research farm with that of the actual field.

Abdul Karim, Director General API presented economic analysis based on various key factors of the crop such as short and long term growth trends in area, yield and production.

He also apprised the meeting about the cost of production estimates, import parity prices, average market price in the post-harvest season, trends in regional minimum support prices during last 10 years, estimates of domestic requirements of wheat, world balance sheet and other important economic aspects of the crop.