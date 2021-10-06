Govt to ensure safe, secure environment for foreign investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Investment (BOI) on Tuesday said that the government to ensure for providing safe and secure environment for foreign investors with legal protection.

Director General Board of Investment, Jamil Qureshi while giving briefing to the foreign investors at Terra Auditorium at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the government was committed to provide secure environment for foreign investors with legal protection under the Acts of Parliament, with excellent investment opportunities in all sectors of economy for foreign investors with 100 percent equity or joint ventures.

First investment seminar organized by the Federal Board of Investment (BOI) on Electrical Vehicle Policy and Automobile Sector was held Tuesday at Terra Auditorium at Expo 2020 Dubai, said a press release issued by BOI here.

Participants from various Chambers of UAE and International Auto companies participated in the event. Managing Director of SIEMENS Pakistan Markus Strohmeier and Head of Mitsui Japan in Pakistan Yamashiro Shinsuke were the keynote speakers and guest Panelists at the event.

Director-General Board of Investment highlighted the investment regime in Pakistan.

The DG BOI also highlighted the investment opportunities in special economic zones and the automobile sector.

The new EVP Policy was also explained to the audience in detail.

Managing Director of SIEMENS Pakistan, Markus Strohmeier appreciated the Automobile and EV policies launched by the government of Pakistan which will be facilitating the existing and new investors in Pakistan in Auto manufacturing and EV charging.

He also highlighted conducting research on alternate future green fuels like Hydrogen which will create great job opportunities in Northern area of Pakistan which has reserves of unused water.

Head of Mitsui Japan in Pakistan, Yamashiro Shinsuke shared his experience of working in Pakistan as his company has been in operation in Pakistan since 1952, expanding their business from textile, food, machinery and generators and they have now invested in the new LNG Terminal in Pakistan.

He further added that Mitsui Japan considered Pakistan as an ideal location for investment he has been on constant lookout for expanding their business for further investment.

The Investment Forum was followed by a Q and A session where the DG Board of Investment responded to queries by the Business community and potential International investors.