UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Timely Supply Of Soil Nutrients To Farmers:Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 08, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Govt to ensure timely supply of soil nutrients to farmers:Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday said that the government had stepped up efforts to ensure smooth, adequate and timely supply of key soil nutrients to farmers in upcoming Kharif season 2022

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday said that the government had stepped up efforts to ensure smooth, adequate and timely supply of key soil nutrients to farmers in upcoming Kharif season 2022.

Chairing a fertilizer review meeting, the minister hoped that like last year, the domestic production of urea would be maintained to fulfill the requirements of urea, said a press release.

The minister also directed all provincial agriculture departments to prepare district-wise supplies plan as per agronomic demands for next Kharif season.

Federal Minister for food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam joined the meeting through media link.

Among other the meeting was attended by representative of fertilizers manufacturing industry and officials of provincial agriculture departments.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed the domestic production and demand of fertilizers for next 2022 Kharif season.

The forum decided to maintain 200,000 tonne urea inventory in this month on pro-rata basis by manufacturers and carrying cost of inventory loss of manufacturing companies will be built in government's next controlled prices of urea.

It was told in meeting that the carrying cost of each urea bag is worth of 2-3 rupees.

Khusro also directed the Ministry Industries to submit the summary of gas supplies from April to June 2022 to northern urea plants in next Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The meeting also decided to import urea to hedge the country from global supply disruptions, and higher prices amidst Ukraine crisis.

Ministry of Industries and Production will place summary in next ECC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Agriculture April June Gas Media All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Recruitment in FGEI done on merit basis: Dr Ikram

Recruitment in FGEI done on merit basis: Dr Ikram

34 seconds ago
 Subsidy available on 4 cash crops

Subsidy available on 4 cash crops

36 seconds ago
 Sanjrani pays tribute to women's services for deve ..

Sanjrani pays tribute to women's services for development of Pakistan

37 seconds ago
 PAF commemorates induction of French Mirages in na ..

PAF commemorates induction of French Mirages in national fleet

2 minutes ago
 Two suspects held in separate Police operations

Two suspects held in separate Police operations

2 minutes ago
 Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secr ..

Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secretariat against Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>