Govt to ensure timely supply of soil nutrients to farmers:Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday said that the government had stepped up efforts to ensure smooth, adequate and timely supply of key soil nutrients to farmers in upcoming Kharif season 2022.

Chairing a fertilizer review meeting, the minister hoped that like last year, the domestic production of urea would be maintained to fulfill the requirements of urea, said a press release.

The minister also directed all provincial agriculture departments to prepare district-wise supplies plan as per agronomic demands for next Kharif season.

Federal Minister for food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam joined the meeting through media link.

Among other the meeting was attended by representative of fertilizers manufacturing industry and officials of provincial agriculture departments.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed the domestic production and demand of fertilizers for next 2022 Kharif season.

The forum decided to maintain 200,000 tonne urea inventory in this month on pro-rata basis by manufacturers and carrying cost of inventory loss of manufacturing companies will be built in government's next controlled prices of urea.

It was told in meeting that the carrying cost of each urea bag is worth of 2-3 rupees.

Khusro also directed the Ministry Industries to submit the summary of gas supplies from April to June 2022 to northern urea plants in next Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The meeting also decided to import urea to hedge the country from global supply disruptions, and higher prices amidst Ukraine crisis.

Ministry of Industries and Production will place summary in next ECC.