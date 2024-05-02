Govt To Equip Agri-sector With Modern Technology: Rana Tanveer
Minister for National Food Security, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday expressed the firm commitment of the government for providing all-possible resources to local farmers in order to boost per-care yield of all major and minor crops
of all major and minor crops
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister for National Food Security, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday expressed the firm commitment of the government for providing all-possible resources to local farmers in order to boost per-care yield
of all major and minor crops.
During his visit to National Agriculture Research Center (NARC), the minister said that agriculture is the backbone of the national economy, adding that the welfare of farmers and agricultural development were on the top priority of the current government.
The improving crop yield without quality seed supply is difficult, he said adding that the research field holds importance in every aspect of life. He said that agriculture sector will be equipped with research and modern technology and government will provide farmers with all-possible resources.
Ensuring healthy, non-toxic fertilizers for the agricultural revolution through modern technology is a priority, he said adding that the Federal and provincial governments, along with all institutions including research centers, must play their role in development of agriculture sector.
Utilizing modern technology to make the country self-sufficient in food was the need of the hour, he said adding that Pakistan has great potential to increase agricultural production.
Rana Tanveer said progress in the agricultural sector will help save the country's economy through exports, adding that the development of scientific methods in agriculture is essential as modern techniques will increase crop yield.
