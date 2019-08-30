Govt to expedite early completion of SEZs of FIEDMC on priority basis: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior party leader Jahangir Tareen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government will fully help expedite the early completion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company(FIEDMC) on priority basis to attract foreign and local investors for enhancing exports and strengthening of national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal government will fully help expedite the early completion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company(FIEDMC) on priority basis to attract foreign and local investors for enhancing exports and strengthening of national economy.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman FIEDMC said this was assured to him by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior party leader Jahangir Tareen at a meeting held here on Friday," says a press release. The Chairman FIEDMC said Jahangir Tareen has told him that he would arrange his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan as earlier as possible to address all outstanding issues regarding development of SEZs and said the government will fully facilitate the business community as it wanted to end poverty and accelerate the economic process in the country.

He further said that the senior PTI leader acknowledged that SEZs will advance economic connectivity and regional cooperation which will have far reaching positive implications for the prosperity of Pakistan. He also appreciated the efforts of FIEDMC chairman for providing state of the art facilities to industrialists and investors, Mian Kashif Asfaq told.

He said that he was apprised that Pakistan has offered a big incentive package to foreign investors in order to gear up its economy and attract FDI in a large volume as investment incentives in Pakistan are diverse and highly business friendly. We offer prospects of co-production and joint ventures with foreign investors and the potential growth sectors such as infrastructure, energy, electricity, oil production and exploration and natural resources are open to large scale investment," he added while quoting Jahangir Tareen as saying.

The FIEDMC Chairman told that he briefed him about Allama Iqbal Industrial City and other projects being initiated under the umbrella of CPEC.

He further said each Economic Zone is unique and extraordinary endeavor based on the modern lines of development and is dedicated towards providing excellent industrial estates to highly valued customers. Our philosophy of integrity, helpful service and unceasing improvements has brought profitable and sustainable businesses to the Value Addition City and M-3 Industrial City.

Jahangir said industries operating in the FIEDMC will have an immediate access to high-quality infrastructure, un-interrupted power supply, public facilities and support services along with simpler ease of doing business. He said the confidence of the investors is being fully restored after completion of M3 project. He also highlighted various steps taken by the government for improving ease of doing business and facilitation of foreign investment.

Mian Kashif said that consistency in policies was imperative for attracting foreign investments into the country that can lead the economy towards sustainable growth.

Pakistan's economic indicators are now improving and soon the government would announce relief packages for the poor strata of the society, he added.