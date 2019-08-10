Govt to explore new markets for local honey exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the government had evolved comprehensive strategy for exploring new markets for export of local honey.

The adviser underlined that the current government was focusing on the diversification of export products through policy intervention by providing technical and financial support to the honey exporters in Pakistan.

While a delegation from the honey producers and exporters called adviser to prime minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood,said a press release issued by Ministry of commerce here.

The adviser said that Pakistan's honey exports were $ 6.9 million in 2018 and its major export destinations were Saudi Arabia (70.6 %), United Arab Emirates (15.1%) and Kuwait (6.3%).

However, our honey exports are far below than the real potential especially to the high end markets, he said.

For this, "we need to train our stakeholders so that can comply with requisite standards and SPS requirements of high-end markets including EU which will increase our honey export manifold." Razak said. He also emphasized that Ministry of Commerce (MOC) would constitute a product (honey) specific working group comprising of all the stakeholders including, honey producers, exporters, marketing experts and researchers to devise a strategy in order to overcome the bottlenecks and to develop production and marketing techniques that will help boosting the country's honey export.

He said that his ministry will also provide technical and financial assistance to honey exporters in local and international markets in order to target high end markets like EU.

Further, it will help in developing linkages with local business community, beekeepers and other stakeholders to evaluate the trade potential of this viable sector.

The adviser said that in order to explore the untapped honey potential of the country "we need to acquaint the concerned stakeholders and business community of the honey producing regions like Abbottabad with the modern production techniques.

Also need to encourage, aware them of the private sector and the most important entrepreneurial growth and cluster development.

He said that Pakistan is home to some of the most diverse flora and fauna and produces 20 types of honey due to its varied ecological and climatic conditions.MOC has formulated Geographical Indication (GI) Law and E-Commerce Policy which will help SMEs to enhance their exports through registration of the local honey verities in international and online sales, he added.