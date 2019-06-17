UrduPoint.com
Govt To Facilitate Japanese Investors For Investment In Pakistan

Govt to facilitate Japanese investors for investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment,Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday assured the government support for facilitating Japanese foreign investors to investment in various sectors in Pakistan.

The government will welcome investments in various sectors of economy especially in energy, machinery, chemicals, food, textile, logistics and finance,said a press release issued here.

Abdul Rzak Dawood said this in callled on meeting to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of an eminent Japanese company Mitsui, Mr. Mori Moto, alongwith other representatives of the company here.

While highlighting various measures introduced by the current government to facilitate the investments in the country the adviser said that ease of doing business is government's top most priority.

"Online visa facility and tax incentives will attract more investments in the country" he added.

The adviser encouraged the company to replicate the 'SME handholding model' of Japan where Leading firms support the growth of SMEs by engaging them more as their suppliers.

COO of an eminent Japanese company Mitsui,Mr.

Mori Moto expressed its interest in exports of fisheries specially shrimps from Pakistan to the rest of the world.

Moreover, the multinational corporation offered its support in developing systems to upgrade Pakistan's fisheries related ports infrastructure and its efficient handling.

The adviser welcomed the company's desire for investing in Pakistan and stressed the need for bigger footprint from Japanese companies in the investment arena of Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary board of Investment and high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Commerce.

Mitsui and Co. is one of the largest (general trading companies) in Japan; it is part of the Mitsui Group, and its business area covers energy, machinery, chemicals, food, textile, logistics and finance etc.

Previously, Mitsui and Co Ltd, expanded its presence in the gas-value-chain business in Pakistan and entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement, worth $310 million, with the Singapore-based BW Group.

The Japanese company acquired 49% stakes in it to jointly own a Floating Storage and Re- gasification Unit (FSRU), located at Bin Qasim Port, Karachi.

More Stories From Business

