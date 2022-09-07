UrduPoint.com

Govt To Facilitate Seed Producing Companies For Introducing Latest Seed Varieties Of Cotton

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema Wednesday said that seed producing companies would be facilitated in order to foster latest seed technology to enhance cotton productivity in the country

The minister chaired a meeting on cotton revival to consult stakeholders and review the proposals for enhancement of yield and area of cotton crop.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, relevant government bodies and stakeholders.

The committee members decided to encourage technology providing seed companies to market their cotton seeds in the country and� a committee was also constituted, which will negotiate with the seed companies and facilitate them in introduction of cotton seed with new technology in the local market.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the latest seed technologies will help to enhance productivity, while the sector will benefit from the transfer of technology. He said that farmers will be encouraged to grow more cotton through such incentives that would help to achieve sustainable agriculture growth and development.

The inferior and substandard quality cotton seed adversely affects farmers, ginners and textile industry alike, he said adding that textile industry should pay the cotton cess arrears in order to improve cotton research activities.

Addressing the meeting Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud called for revisiting the criteria for registration of seed companies in order to ensure provision of quality high yielding seeds of major and minor crops.

He said that the companies which are providing sub-standard quality seeds should be penalized, adding that steps should be taken to protect farmers from spurious seeds.

Federal government will consult provincial governments to devise a mechanism for it.

Syed Murtaza Mahmud stressed on uplifting research and development institutions of the country.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had also approved Rs10 billion for cotton research and development endowment fund and the funds will be released in three tranches over three years.

The members of the committee decided to use the funds to improve seed quality, modernize and develop climate change resilient production technologies.

During the meeting, the committee members were told that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research had also designing an awareness campaign for farmers, which will educate farmers about the ways to improve productivity and enhance farming skills.

