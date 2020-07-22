Govt to facilitate wheat importers : Omar Hamid

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) will extend all possible facilitation and support for wheat importers in order to stabilise demand and supply of the commodity as well as price in local markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research (NFS&R) will extend all possible facilitation and support for wheat importers in order to stabilise demand and supply of the commodity as well as price in local markets.

This was said by Secretary NFS&R, Omar Hamid Khan while chairing a meeting which was held to review wheat import position, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

He said that steps would also be taken to fulfill their requirements in order to ensure timely arrival of import consignments carrying wheat, adding that all the administrative measures to this effect would also be streamlined.

He was of the view that legitimate concerns of importers would also be addressed at the earliest.

He said that government was providing subsidy on wheat import for ensuring wheat supply at affordable prices to common man in the country.

In view of the current supply issues during the harvesting season, the Federal government had announced import of wheat to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat across the country.

The importers had requested the government for facilitation in berthing, storage and clearances on the landing of shipment.

The meeting was attended by wheat importers, representatives from NFS&R, FBR and Finance Division.