Govt to fill financing gaps in infrastructure sector through public-private partnership: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Asad Umar said that the government was encouraging the private sector to come forward and participate in infrastructure development.

The Minister was chairing 3rd board of Directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), said a statement issued by Ministry of Planning ,Development and Reforms here today.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Country Director ,ADB and other members of the Board participated.

The meeting reviewed various proposals relating to the formulation of rules, under the PPP Authority Act.

The Minister emphasized the importance of early finalization of PPPA rules, so as to fully utilize the Authority's potential.

The National Highway Authority team briefed the Board on the commercial feasibility of Sukkar-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project. The Board directed NHA to expeditiously complete the remaining work on the feasibility, to enable early launch of the project.

The Minister directed the management of the Authority to expedite work on the other projects in pipeline.

He said that public private partnership had a lot of potential which needs to be fully utilized.

While the government wants the private sector to participate and invest in infrastructure projects, it would be willing to fill the financing gaps wherever feasible, he said.