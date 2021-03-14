UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Finalize New LPG Policy In Consultation With All Stakeholders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Govt to finalize new LPG policy in consultation with all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The government would finalize the new Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) policy in consultation with all stakeholders aimed at streamlining the matters related to the commodity's production, import,distribution and marketing.

"The industry concerned (LPGIA) to be taken into confidence before getting approval of the new LPG policy from the competent authority," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

Accordingly, a consultation session would soon be held to remove concerns of the stakeholders and devise a more effective strategy for providing inexpensive gas to consumers and protecting rights of the business community associated with the industry, he said.

He expressed confidence that the new policy would be beneficial for all stakeholders including consumers and marketing companies working in the LPG sector.

Meanwhile, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Association (LPGIA) chairman Irfan Khokhar told APP that the association had called off its countrywide strike which was scheduled for March 10 after the government assurance to review the proposal of imposing a tax on LPG import through land route.

He appreciated the government for taking on board the LPGIA and remedial measures to ensure the provision of environment-friendly fuel at a controlled rate especially in far-flung areas during the peak winter season.

The chairman said the government strategy had started yielding required results which was evident from the fact that the per kilogram LPG was available in markets at Rs 30 less than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's prescribed rate of around Rs 160.

  Expressing complete confidence in the government initiatives, Irfan Khokhar said the authorities concerned would take all possible measures to remove concerns of the association for the promotion of LPG industry.

  According to an official document, around 769,589 tons of LPG was being consumed by domestic, commercial and industrial sectors on the annual basis.

During the last fiscal year, the domestic sector consumed 322,779 tons of LPG, commercial and industrial consumers utilized 348,518 and 98,292 tons respectively, according to an official document available with APP.

The all three-category consumers used 16,021 tons LPG in Islamabad, 459,026 tons in Punjab, 81,286 in Sindh, 72,997 tons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,564 tons in Balochistan, 43,468 tons in Northern Areas, 26,087 in erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas and 48,142 tons in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has set the target of producing 753,051 tons LPG through indigenous means and importing 317,263 tons during the current fiscal year. Around 76 per cent of the LPG consumed was met through local production whereas the rest was imported.

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad LPG Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Business Punjab Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Gas Market All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

39 minutes ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

2 hours ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.