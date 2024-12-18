Open Menu

Govt To Finalize Talks With IPPs, Others To Reduce Electricity Tariffs To Rs12 Per Unit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:12 AM

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 per unit

In the first phase, govt terminates agreements with five IPPs—Hubco Power, Rousch Power, AES Lalpir Power, Saba Power Plant, and Atlas Power

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2024) The Federal government is preparing to finalize negotiations with private IPPs, state-owned power plants, and solar and hydropower projects by March 2025 to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 per unit, the latest media reports said.

Additionally, the re-profiling of loans related to CPEC and state power plants, as well as reducing taxes on electricity bills, would be completed by February 2025.

The revenue shortfall would be compensated through other sectors of the economy.

The reports said that in the first phase, the government terminated agreements with five IPPs—Hubco Power, Rousch Power, AES Lalpir Power, Saba Power Plant, and Atlas Power. Currently, it is working on ending the contract with the 365 MW Pakgen Power Limited IPP, bringing the total number of terminated contracts to six.

The official stated, “We have managed to reduce the power tariff by Rs3 per unit, and loan re-profiling will help further lower it by Rs4 per unit. By reducing taxes on electricity bills, the government aims to achieve an additional reduction of Rs5 per unit.”

As a result, the off-peak tariff is expected to decrease from Rs 41.68 per unit to Rs. 29.68 per unit, while the peak-hour tariff will be reduced to Rs. 36 per unit.

The task force on electricity will finalize its discussions with 18 IPPs, converting these contracts to a “Take-or-Pay” mode within days. Of these, 15 IPPs have already signed revised contracts. The government will now engage in talks with nuclear power plants, hydropower projects, coal-based plants, RLNG-based power plants, provincial power plants, and GENCOs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Electricity Nuclear CPEC February March Media From Government Lalpir Power Limited PAKGEN Power Limited

Recent Stories

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

2 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

9 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

9 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

10 hours ago
Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

10 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

11 hours ago
 15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school sh ..

15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..

11 hours ago
 Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new pe ..

Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business