Govt To Finalize Talks With IPPs, Others To Reduce Electricity Tariffs To Rs12 Per Unit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:12 AM
In the first phase, govt terminates agreements with five IPPs—Hubco Power, Rousch Power, AES Lalpir Power, Saba Power Plant, and Atlas Power
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2024) The Federal government is preparing to finalize negotiations with private IPPs, state-owned power plants, and solar and hydropower projects by March 2025 to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 per unit, the latest media reports said.
Additionally, the re-profiling of loans related to CPEC and state power plants, as well as reducing taxes on electricity bills, would be completed by February 2025.
The revenue shortfall would be compensated through other sectors of the economy.
The reports said that in the first phase, the government terminated agreements with five IPPs—Hubco Power, Rousch Power, AES Lalpir Power, Saba Power Plant, and Atlas Power. Currently, it is working on ending the contract with the 365 MW Pakgen Power Limited IPP, bringing the total number of terminated contracts to six.
The official stated, “We have managed to reduce the power tariff by Rs3 per unit, and loan re-profiling will help further lower it by Rs4 per unit. By reducing taxes on electricity bills, the government aims to achieve an additional reduction of Rs5 per unit.”
As a result, the off-peak tariff is expected to decrease from Rs 41.68 per unit to Rs. 29.68 per unit, while the peak-hour tariff will be reduced to Rs. 36 per unit.
The task force on electricity will finalize its discussions with 18 IPPs, converting these contracts to a “Take-or-Pay” mode within days. Of these, 15 IPPs have already signed revised contracts. The government will now engage in talks with nuclear power plants, hydropower projects, coal-based plants, RLNG-based power plants, provincial power plants, and GENCOs.
Recent Stories
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
More Stories From Business
-
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 per unit2 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates14 minutes ago
-
Japan's Honda and Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports45 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 20242 hours ago
-
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak11 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly drop awaiting Fed policy update12 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports13 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs 2,100 per tola13 hours ago
-
State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to revolutionize financial Transactions15 hours ago
-
For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: SBP15 hours ago
-
10 development schemes worth Rs 20.676b approved15 hours ago