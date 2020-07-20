UrduPoint.com
Govt. To Formulate Long-term LPG Policy: Nadeem Babar

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:36 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Monday said the government would design a long-term Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) policy aimed at increasing the commodity production, stabilizing its price and ensuring uninterrupted supply across the country, especially during the peak winter season

He expressed these views during a meeting with a joint delegation of LPG Industry Association that called on him here, a Petroleum Division news release said.

The delegation include Chairman LPG Distributor Association, Chairman LPG Marketing Companies Association, representatives of LPG importers, spokesperson and member of LPG Association of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the SAPM also apprised the delegation that the government would formulate such a LPG pricing formula it would help eliminate disparity between locally produced and imported LPG for marketing companies and distributors as well. It would also be beneficial for the end consumer, he added.

Nadeem Babar said the Petroleum Division had instructed the LPG producers to maintain the buffer stocks to meet the requirements of LPG during offset price fluctuations.

The delegation thanked the SAPM and appreciated the government efforts being made to support the LPG industry.

