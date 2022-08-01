Govt to identify 50 leading Pakistani brands to grow as global brands

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday called upon the people to help the government identifying successful Pakistani brands to encourage entrepreneurship in the country and to promote them on international level.

"We are starting an initiative to develop top 50 leading Pakistani Brands with potential to grow as global brands", he said adding "Please help identify successful Pakistani brands which you think are success story & high potential stories".

In his tweet, the minister said the top brands with success stories would be invited for a Roundtable on National Brands.