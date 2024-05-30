Govt To Import 200,000 Metric Tons Of Urea
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that the government would import about 200,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the commodity to farmers across the country.
He said this while chairing the second meeting of the high-level committee, which reviewed the measures taken for fertilizer supply chain and pricing, said a press release.
Rana Tanveer said that the smooth supply of urea during Kharif season was priority of incumbent government, adding that all necessary steps were being taken to prevent smuggling of fertilizers.
The minister said that protecting the interests of farmers was top priority of the government and all measures would be taken to ensure availability of agriculture inputs, he added.
The minister expressed the commitment to supply of urea at affordable price to the farmers in the country, adding that a comprehensive strategy had been formulated to control the black marketing and smuggling of the Urea.
He called upon the provincial government to implement the initiatives of the federal government and enhance vigilance on distributions, adding that dealers would be strictly monitored for maintaining transparency.
The minister said that dealers and distributors involved in black marketing would be dealt with with iron hands, adding that measures would also be taken to ensure merit and transparency in the distribution system and overcome exploitation of the farmers.
Minister for Power, Sardar Owais Leghari, Minister for Energy, Petroleum Musadik Malik attended the meeting.
Member National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, Muhammad Moin Watto, Azhar Khan Leghari, Fatehullah Khan, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani also attended the meeting.
Federal Secretary Food Security Muhammad Fakhar Alam and Federal Secretary Industry Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.
