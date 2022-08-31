UrduPoint.com

Govt To Import Onions, Tomatoes From Iran, Afghanistan: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Govt to import onions, tomatoes from Iran, Afghanistan: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said the government is importing onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan, which would stabilize the prices of these items in the local market.

The minister said that the prices of onions and tomatoes had increased after the floods, which increased the prices of other food items.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said this while addressing a press conference here.

Naveed said that after the flood situation, the supply chain of essential goods was affected, which will take time to improve.

He said that the government is also taking more steps to control food inflation.

The minister said that in the current situation, the opposition should not politicize the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Anything that harms the IMF program will harm the country's economy, livelihood and people of Pakistan.

At this time, "we must not do politics around the economy and now the government and the opposition parties should be on the same page in implementing the IMF program." Naveed said that now Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered the opposition to work together to get people out of this situation.

He said that on this occasion, the opposition should work together with the government to minimize the sufferings of the people instead of doing politics.

He said that "we want to strengthen the economy, so that people can get relief."He said that if the country's economy is strong, then there will be ease for the coming government also.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan IMF Prime Minister Iran Flood Same Market Commerce From Government Opposition Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Relief flight from UAE to arrive in Rawalpindi ton ..

Relief flight from UAE to arrive in Rawalpindi tonight

11 minutes ago
 Meera won hearts by New York performance to raise ..

Meera won hearts by New York performance to raise funds for flood victims

19 minutes ago
 SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

36 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

2 hours ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.