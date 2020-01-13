UrduPoint.com
Govt To Increase Services Exports For Economic Growth

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:25 PM

Govt to increase services exports for economic growth

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood on Monday said the government was committed to increase services exports, which remained at $ 5 billion for growth in country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood on Monday said the government was committed to increase services exports, which remained at $ 5 billion for growth in country's economy.

The adviser said this while inaugurating a two-day stakeholder's consultation session on e-Commerce Policy Implementation here.

Highlighting the significance of e-Commerce and the resolve of the present government to facilitate and promote this sector, the adviser emphasized that the ministry of commerce was actively engaged with relevant stakeholders for effective implementation of this policy since its approval from the Federal cabinet on October 1, 2019.

He informed till now, three meetings had been successfully arranged so far.

He said throughout these meetings, the focus of ministry of commerce had always remained to harmonize and simplify the procedures for robust growth of e-Commerce.

The private sector, while appreciating the efforts of ministry of commerce to engage them in e-Commerce policy implementation process, also indicated the bottlenecks being faced by them in this area, he said.

The adviser said the government wanted to resolves the taxation issues, payment digitization, consumer protection, training and capacity building of SMEs including women entrepreneurs operating from the remote areas of the country.

The adviser paid full attention to these concerns and encouraged the participants to avail this two day session and compile their concerns with practical remedies for consideration of the same by the National e-Commerce Council, in its meeting on January, 14 of this year.

The adviser added that a lot of good work had already been done in the form of policy formulation and the best minds of public and private sector worked tirelessly towards this goal.

Razak said now the government had been striving to carry it forward through its effective implementation.

For this, the government, the private sector and the academia needs to work together to chart a path forward in this increasingly dynamic and ever evolving sector.

He added that with the collective effort of all, this workshop will help us in finding a strategic road map for implementation of this policy.

A huge number of stakeholders from public and private sector attended the inaugural session of the subject event.

