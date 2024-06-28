Govt To Increase Tax To GDP Ratio To 13%: Finance Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhamamd Aurangzaib on Friday said that the government is committed to increase the tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio to 13 percent, which is currently very low stand at 9.5 %.
The minister said that the country has achieved macroeconomic stability and by continuing economic stability this FY, 2024-25, “We will lead the country towards sustainable economic growth.”
Meanwhile, participating in discussion on the budget 2024-25, in the National Assembly, he said that there is economic stability in the country at the moment and all the economic indicators including current account, fiscal deficit, inflation and foreign exchange reserve are stable and in control.
The minister said that the government is committed to go for reconstruction and digitisation of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to take tax to GDP to 13 percent.
He said that there will be no category of non-filer in the tax system and everyone will have to pay tax.
Aurangzaib said that tax evasion will be stopped and the tax net will be increased for retailers and the real estate sector in the country. He said that the current account deficit has decreased, the financial deficit is also under control and the country currently has a foreign reserve of $ 9 billion, which has provided an import cover of 2 months.
He said that inflation has come down from 38 percent to 11 per cent and similarly food inflation is sustained at two per cent now. He said that State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and energy sector reforms will start and the process of privatisation will be completed in the coming three years.
Recent Stories
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs 700 per tola to Rs 241,7001 hour ago
-
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CEO1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 20246 hours ago
-
ECC approves technical supplementary grants15 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.2 billion17 hours ago
-
SBP aims to double SME financing to Rs1100b: Deputy Governor17 hours ago
-
RCCI observes World MSMEs Day17 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly drop, yen gains after 38-year low17 hours ago
-
Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Abdul Aleem Khan19 hours ago