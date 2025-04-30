Govt to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, export competitiveness: Haroon

In a significant meeting held on Wednesday, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, engaged with the Revenue Mobilization, Investment, and Trade Programme (REMIT) to discuss key elements of Pakistan’s upcoming Industrial Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In a significant meeting held on Wednesday, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, engaged with the Revenue Mobilization, Investment, and Trade Programme (REMIT) to discuss key elements of Pakistan’s upcoming Industrial Policy.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized the importance of the industrial policy, stating, “We are about to introduce an industrial policy that is critical for addressing the challenges faced by the industrial sector."

He further added, “This industrial policy will empower industrialists and contribute to the growth of Pakistan's economy, enabling a more competitive industrial landscape.

With input from REMIT and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan revealed that the government is working towards formulating a comprehensive industrial policy, said a press release.

“Our industrial policy will be export-oriented, with a focus on ensuring the global competitiveness of Pakistani industries,” he said.

Haroon Akhtar Khan also highlighted that the government's aim is to provide a conducive environment for industrialists. “The new policy will promote.