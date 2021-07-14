UrduPoint.com
Govt To Launch Poverty-alleviation 'Kamyab Pakistan' Programme On July 29

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The government is all set to launch the country's biggest welfare 'Kamyab Pakistan' programme on July 29, which envisages pulling around 4 million families out of poverty, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Wednesday.

During a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, the federal minister said that the prime minister had decided to pace up the implementation of public welfare programmes across the country.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib was also present in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the programme at a function to be held at Convention Centre, adding Usman Dar has been assigned responsibility to make preparations for the event.

"Kamyab Pakistan is the biggest programme on government's public welfare agenda," the federal minister said.

The minister said that housing projects, skill development and soft loans would feature in the programme whereas health cards and agricultural services would also be part of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Dar said that billions of rupees have been earmarked for the programme, under which the government would provide interest free loans up to Rs 0.5 million.

In addition, under the Kamyab Kissan programme, farmers would be provided interest-free loans while people would also be given loans for businesses.

In addition, the government would provide technical education to one member of each family while people would be also given opportunity to be included in low-cost housing scheme.

Dar said that mechanism has also been devised to facilitate low income people with micro-financing.

