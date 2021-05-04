UrduPoint.com
Govt To Make Efforts For Socio-economic Development: Tarin

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday reiterated government's stance to make all necessary interventions, in collaboration with international development partners, for human resource development and socio-economic uplift of the nation.

The minister made this reiteration during a meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officers also participated in the meeting, the statement added.

Secretary EAD briefed the Finance Minister about the ongoing foreign funding portfolio with bilateral and multilateral development partners.

While reviewing the foreign funding portfolio, the Finance Minister outlined the priority areas for financial and technical support.

He emphasized the need for financing Agricultural Package, which would include provision of commodity warehousing, cold storage facilities and Irrigation water management to strengthen infrastructure for boosting agricultural productivity.

Similarly, foreign funding would be utilized for supporting Social Protection and Skill Development programs to protect under-privileged groups of the society and to empower youth by imparting valuable skills.

It would also include swift processing of micro credit loans for youth empowerment, he added.

The Finance Minister further directed for focusing on strengthening civil amenities such as provision of clean drinking water, solid waste management and other such facilities in under-developed areas.

He expressed firm commitment of the government for socio-economic development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve a better and more sustainable future for the people of Pakistan.

More Stories From Business

