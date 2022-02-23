Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Minister

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak says government wants to promote livestock and dairy development business on commercial basis.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2022) Revolutionary steps are being taken on priority basis to enhance the production of milk and meat as government is committed to make livestock, dairy and poultry sectors “a success story”.

These views were expressed by the Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak while talking to the participants of a public private dialogue arranged by the Punjab board of Investment and Trade.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Department Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak was the Chief Guest of “Public Private Dialogue on Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Sectors”. Chairman PBIT Fazeel Asif Jah, Chief Executive Officer PBIT Ahmer Mallick, representatives from livestock, dairy and poultry sectors and government officials were also present on this occasion.

Chairman PBIT Fazeel Asif Jah welcomed the participants and said that government is serious in its resolve to put the livestock sector on modern lines and enhance production of meat, milk and poultry in the province.

The meeting held detailed discussions on numerous issues faced by different stakeholders with their concerned government departments and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

He said that the livestock breed improvement project is vital for betterment of genetic characteristics of local cattle and added that it can also help to enhance halal products and their export. This sector is playing a lead on the economic growth, food security, and poverty alleviation in the country. There is a great potential for investment in the livestock and dairy sector, especially in value-added products, he added.

Participants of the dialogue appreciated the efforts of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade in bringing all stakeholders together to discuss and find the ways to exploit the full potential of this sector. They said that livestock is one of the major and largest sub-sectors in agriculture and can play an important role in the foreign exchange of the country. This sector can be transformed into a billion-dollar industry by sustained government support and imparting latest innovative practical knowledge and skills to stakeholders.

Minister Livestock and Dairy Development assured the participants that feedback provided by them would be used to devise strategies in the province as the Punjab government was committed to making livestock, dairy and poultry sectors “a success story”.