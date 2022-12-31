UrduPoint.com

Govt To Outsource Three Major Airports To Int'l Operators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2022 | 03:05 PM

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l operators

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2022) The government has decided to engage international operators to help run three major airports of the country, including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, with a view to attract direct foreign investment and provide world-class facilities to passengers.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, which discussed matters pertaining to aviation sector.

It was decided that the government would hire the services of operators of international repute to run these major airports for a period of 20 to 25 years.

The international operators would provide services of international standards at the said airports besides uplifting them through foreign investment.

The meeting gave the Public Private Partnership Authority a go-ahead to initiate the formalities.

The Prime Minister instructed the Authority to ensure accomplishment of the process transparently and in accordance with the highest standards.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.