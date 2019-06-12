UrduPoint.com
Govt To Pay Rs 2.9 Trillion As Markup On National Debt In 2019-20: Advisor To Prime Minister On Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:01 PM

Govt to pay Rs 2.9 trillion as markup on national debt in 2019-20: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said the government has earmarked Rs 2.9 trillion for fiscal year 2019-20 to pay markup on national debt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said the government has earmarked Rs 2.9 trillion for fiscal year 2019-20 to pay markup on national debt.

Addressing a presser, the Advisor said this amount was even higher than the total expenditures of civil and armed forces' combined outlays and was more than half of total tax revenues for which the target of Rs 5.555 trillion has been fixed for fiscal year 2019-20.

He said it was unfair that whenever the current government had to take loans to pay back previous loans, taken by the preceding governments, the opposition started criticising it.

"We have to learn to criticise only on the basis of reality, not for the sake of mere criticism and politics," he said adding "If any person apprehends that the borrowings of current government are misused, then we are totally answerable to and will provide any detail in this regard".

Hafeez said the incumbent government inherited Rs 31000 billion debts which the government will have to pay back in upcoming years.

He said "debts are reality and we cannot ignore this reality." However,he assured that all new loans would only be utlized to pay back the previousloans.

