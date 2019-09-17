UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Prepare Adaptation Plans At Local Level To Fight Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Govt to prepare adaptation plans at local level to fight climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Experts at a panel discussion on Monday call upon the government to develop a curriculum on climate literacy at school level in order to educate the young generation and prepare well-thought-out adaptation plans at the district level to help fight the impacts of climate change.

They were expressing these views during a panel discussion titled "Why they March: Global Movement for Climate Action", organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here at Islamabad,said a press release issued by SDPI here.

Speaking on the occasion,Environmental Journalist Rina Saeed Khan,while quoting the Inter governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C, said that "we are already witnessing the consequences of 1 degree Celsius of global warming in the shape of more extreme weather, floods, rising sea levels and diminishing Arctic sea ice.

"Beyond 2 degree Celsius the world will be very different, where people might fight over food, riots may erupt over climate migrations, and may adversely impact the ecosystems", She said.

She added the government should take measures to make its people climate-proof through better adaptation policies and plans at the district level.

She also urged the youth to take part in climate strike, which is due on 20th September, to express solidarity with the global movement called Climate March to realize the governments and world leaders that the future of our coming generations is on stake.

Head, Environment and Climate Change, SDPI, Dr. Imran Khalid, said that regular occurrence of extreme weather events make Pakistan one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of the climate crisis.

"Most of the affected people are poor and the vulnerable, who live in insecure locales with unreliable food supplies and incomes", he said.

In order to ensure a sustainable climate future for our future generations, the government needs to be cognizant of the impacts of climate change at local level and prepare its policies accordingly, he added.

Climate and Social Justice Organizer Anam Rathor, said that around 100 large corporates and companies around the world are responsible for 70 per cent of the global emissions. "Unless rich people and large corporates do not get affected and realize the dire consequences of climate change, the issue of tackling climate change will remain on the back burner", she lamented.

However, it is encouraging that the young generation is increasingly taking parts on issue related to climate change and raising their voices, as they realized that their future may compromise if they remained silent, she observed.

Progressive Organic Farmer ,Qasim Tareen, said big real estate tycoons and corporates with strong political backing are now turning the agriculture lands and parks into housing societies, which socio-political and economic consequences.

"There is dire need to protect the agriculture sector through better land management and promoting sustainable agriculture practices in the country," he said.

Representative of Fridays for Future Campaign Iqbal Badrudin ,while highlighting the need for climate literacy and raising awareness among young generation urged the government to develop a curriculum for climate change at the school level to educate the youth to be a responsible citizen and help fight climate change.

He also called upon the international community and world leaders to fulfil their due promises and uphold their responsibilities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather World Riots Poor Agriculture Young Imran Khalid March May September Government Housing

Recent Stories

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

35 minutes ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

35 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Have Talks on Development of New We ..

35 minutes ago

UN Unable to Determine Responsible Party for Attac ..

35 minutes ago

Australian Football Pakistan super league opens

39 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates newly installed dialysis ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.