Govt To Present Business-friendly Budget: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the government would try to provide a business-friendly budget in order to support the masses and boost economic growth

He was talking to a delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) that called on the minister here.

Dar appreciated the proposals presented by the delegation and assured them the government was taking concrete steps to overcome the economic challenges and for strengthening the economy of the country.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC, Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from FBR.

Earlier, the delegates apprised the finance minister of the challenges currently faced by the construction industry and presented their proposals for the upcoming Federal Budget.

The delegation also assured support to the government in its efforts for overcoming the economic challenges and to boost the economic and business activities in the country.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals.

More Stories From Business

