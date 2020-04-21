Govt to propose relief package before ECC: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the government would propose a relief package before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet for approval that is aimed at providing relief to people who have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While briefing in Prime Minister's office here, he said after the approval of this package, we should start awareness programmes about registration through media.

The minister said the government was working on Electricity package to give relief to small and medium term businessmen and it would be launched at the end of April and another for people who did not have the collateral to procure loans.