UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Propose Relief Package Before ECC: Hammad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt to propose relief package before ECC: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the government would propose a relief package before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet for approval that is aimed at providing relief to people who have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While briefing in Prime Minister's office here, he said after the approval of this package, we should start awareness programmes about registration through media.

The minister said the government was working on Electricity package to give relief to small and medium term businessmen and it would be launched at the end of April and another for people who did not have the collateral to procure loans.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity April Media Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

11 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

57 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.