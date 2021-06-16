UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Provide All Available Resources For Uplift Of Agriculture Sector: Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:17 AM

Govt to provide all available resources for uplift of agriculture sector: Cheema

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Tuesday said that government is determined to develop local agriculture sector on modern lines and utilize all available resources for uplift of the sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Tuesday said that government is determined to develop local agriculture sector on modern lines and utilize all available resources for uplift of the sector.

Addressing a training workshops organized for olive growers to encourage grafting on wild olives to bring maximum area under olive cultivation, he stressed the need for public private partnership to establish innovative nurseries to provide quality plants to farmers.

The event was organized by Barani Agriculture Research Institute Chakwal to train farmers about olive grafting on wild olive.

Speaking on the occasion SAPM on National Food Security called for introducing innovative and state of the art techniques to fulfill the food requirements in future.

The SAPM assured the participants about the full support of the government in order to promote olive cultivation across the potential areas in the country.

Speaking on the occasion National Project Director Olive Cultivation on Commercial Scale Dr Muhammad Tariq said that olive cultivation so far was completed over 13, 000 and more then 4.1 million olive plants were planted.

In order to produce olive oil more then 25 units were also installed to facilitate olive farmers.

Dr. Tariq further informed that government had allocated an amount of Rs6.4 million for the second phase of olive development program.

Out of the total allocation, he said they an amount of Rs 10 million earmarked for grafting of olive on Wilde olive plants to turn them in productive plants to enhance farm income.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture Oil Chakwal Jamshed Event All Government Million

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

19 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

2 hours ago

New York Drops All COVID-19 Restrictions as 70% of ..

2 minutes ago

Soyuz Launch Complex at Kourou Spaceport May Be Us ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.