Govt to provide all available resources for uplift of agriculture sector: Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Tuesday said that government is determined to develop local agriculture sector on modern lines and utilize all available resources for uplift of the sector.

Addressing a training workshops organized for olive growers to encourage grafting on wild olives to bring maximum area under olive cultivation, he stressed the need for public private partnership to establish innovative nurseries to provide quality plants to farmers.

The event was organized by Barani Agriculture Research Institute Chakwal to train farmers about olive grafting on wild olive.

Speaking on the occasion SAPM on National Food Security called for introducing innovative and state of the art techniques to fulfill the food requirements in future.

The SAPM assured the participants about the full support of the government in order to promote olive cultivation across the potential areas in the country.

Speaking on the occasion National Project Director Olive Cultivation on Commercial Scale Dr Muhammad Tariq said that olive cultivation so far was completed over 13, 000 and more then 4.1 million olive plants were planted.

In order to produce olive oil more then 25 units were also installed to facilitate olive farmers.

Dr. Tariq further informed that government had allocated an amount of Rs6.4 million for the second phase of olive development program.

Out of the total allocation, he said they an amount of Rs 10 million earmarked for grafting of olive on Wilde olive plants to turn them in productive plants to enhance farm income.