Govt to provide essential food items at affordable prices to consumers: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday reiterated the firm commitment of the government to provide essential food items at affordable prices to the consumers throughout the country.

The Minister also underscored the importance of building strategic reserves of key commodities namely wheat, sugar, pulses, ghee, tomatoes, onions and potatoes is order to eliminate undue profit margins and to stabilize prices of the items of daily use, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance. The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema at the Finance Division.

During the meeting, the overall situation regarding availability of essential food items was discussed.

The "Agriculture Transformation Plan" was also discussed which is being introduced to shift conventional agriculture to the next level i.

e. commercial agriculture aimed at boosting agricultural productivity in the country.

The Finance Minister stressed the need to involve all the relevant stakeholders for successful implementation of the proposed Agriculture Transformation Plan.

He also assured his full support and facilitation on the occasion. The Finance Minister also desired to utilize expertise of SAPM on Food Security to effectively control the prices of essential food items on regular basis to provide maximum relief to general public.

The SAPM outlined that 'Agriculture Transformation Plan' will promote agri-business, attract investment from private sector, reduce post-harvest losses, add value to local agricultural produce, develops rural infrastructure and enhance access to micro credit for farmers.