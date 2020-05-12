Govt to provide every possible facility to industrialists: Minister

Sindh Minister for Trade and Industry, Jam Saifullah Dharejo, on Tuesday said industries would be visited soon to monitor implementation level of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Trade and Industry, Jam Saifullah Dharejo, on Tuesday said industries would be visited soon to monitor implementation level of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said the provincial government would provide every possible facility to the industrialists.

He stated this while exchanging views with a delegation of Karachi's Industrialists who called on him, here on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Trade and Industry Sindh, Naseemul Ghani Sahito, Industrialist Mohammed Javed, Imran Mueez and Ahteshamuddin.

The minister said unregistered industries would be registered and their data would be stored.

He said a number of industries were allowed to open in 2006 without registrationhence many industries were not registered with the government.