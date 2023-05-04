UrduPoint.com

Govt To Provide Financial Assistance For Agricultural Researchers

Published May 04, 2023

Govt to provide financial assistance for agricultural researchers

Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain here on Thursday said that the government is fully committed to consistently provide financial support for research and scholarships to the researchers and encouraged them to engage with the international scientists' community in order to attain latest knowledge and expertise

He said while addressing the three days National Dialogue on Agricultural Research organized by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) at National Agricultural Research Centre NARC, said a press release.

The minister commended PARC for organizing a comprehensive and goal-oriented dialogue that involved all stakeholders.

He emphasized that the agriculture sector is crucial to Pakistan's economy and stressed the importance of maximizing its potential to ensure food and nutritional security.

He urged all the researchers to establish a purely indigenous and self-reliant agricultural research which is aligned with the international standards of food and nutritional security.

The event was attended by representatives from all partners' institutions, vice chancellors from 12 universities including Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Director Generals of all provincial agricultural research, Heads of international organizations, and the private sector.

A wide range of innovative ideas were discussed throughout the event including opportunities for joint ventures with international organizations, diversification and sustainable intensification of climate resilient crops, advanced strategies and techniques for high value horticulture, revolutionizing the mechanized agriculture and ensuring food and nutritional security.

In addition development of climate resilient and nutritious varieties of field crops, diversification and sustainable intensification of cereal based cropping system, target oriented breeding program for fruits, vegetables and flowers, adoption of modern technologies like Tissue culture, Aeroponics and protected cultivation of vegetables, reduction of food losses and wastage, bio-fortification, Livestock breed improvement and vaccine development, Advancement in mechanization, Urbanization and Climate change along with a variety of other important topics were also on the agenda of National Dialogue.

Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests and reiterated that PARC is committed to revolutionize agricultural sector of the country and ensure food and nutritional security.

He said that the fertile land and water resources need to be preserved and sustainably used to their full potential to ensure food security and to accomplish self-sufficiency in the sector.

He also acknowledged the efforts of agricultural researchers for attaining record wheat production in the country adding that young scientists need capacity building and hands on training in advanced agricultural science and technologies that must be provided to them.

At the occasion Vice Chancellors of different universities also appreciated Chairman, PARC for organizing a successful event that facilitated all stake holders under one umbrella for effective coordination to boost the economy.

