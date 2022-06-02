Govt to provide fresh graduates one year diploma under YDF: Secretary Planning

Secretary Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Director-General, National Logistics Cell (NLC), Major General Yusuf Jamal, and discussed overall NLC's portfolio

The officials of NLC and PD&SI attended the meeting. Director-General, NLC briefed the Secretary about the operational, administrative, and financial matters of the organization with special reference to the accomplished tasks and future development plans of NLC.

During the meeting, the DG, NLC informed the Secretary that an additional 150 vehicles have been booked enhancing the fleet size up to 900. Moreover, 200 additional vehicles are planned in FY-2022-23 which would increase the fleet size to 1,100.

It was also informed that the logistic management system has been digitalized and it will be integrated with ERP. Furthermore, he added that a state-of-the-art data center has also been established to cater to the needs for the next ten years.

The Secretary appreciated the step for the digitization system in the organization and remarked that such initiatives must be taken in government offices as well in order to expedite and better management among all the ministries.

During the meeting, the DG, NLC apprised the Secretary PD&SI that recently the organization has inducted fresh graduates from the country's top universities in order to engage the youth of the country.

The Secretary PD&SI appreciated the initiatives and said that under the direction of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, the Planning Commission has already taken the initiative to engage the youth and fresh graduates from the country's top universities will be given one-year fellowship under Young Development Fellows YDF.

"Fresh graduates from the country's top universities must be given opportunities so they could excel in various fields," said Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

The Secretary PD&SI also appreciated the performance of NLC and its valuable contribution to the nation-building efforts and timely completion of the projects and hoped that NLC would continue to play its role in boosting economic activities in the country.