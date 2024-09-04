Govt To Provide Matching Grants For Olive Processing Units, Containers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The government will provide matching grants for the installation of olive processing plants and olive crop containers to promote olive cultivation on a commercial scale and to increase its value addition, thereby enhancing the farm income of micro-farming communities in the country.
The matching grants would be provided for the installation of processing plants through public-private partnerships, aimed at facilitating the proper processing and value addition of farm produce, ensuring a fair rate of return for local farming communities, said Dr Tariq, National Project Director for Pakistan’s Promotion of Olive Cultivation.
He further informed that matching grants would also be provided to local olive farmers for the purchase of storage containers, adding that this will help ensure quality and adherence to international standards for the production of extra-virgin olive oil, ultimately boosting the country’s exports.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that over one million olive plants will be planted during the current year tree plantation drive, which will help the efforts to boost local edible oil production and support the government’s initiatives to increase green cover.
The other objective of the plantation drive is to expedite the efforts to conserve soil, water and mitigate potential climate impacts on the ecosystem, he added.
These olive plants will be planted during two tree plantation drives: the first drive will take place from September to November, and the second from March to April,
he said that over 5.6 million plants have already been planted and there is large-scale cultivation of olive trees for olive oil. About 500,000 to 800,000 olive oil nursery plants are planted every year.
In addition to the olive plantation efforts across potential areas of the country, a target has been set to install drip irrigation systems over 10,000 acres of water-stressed areas, he said adding that this initiative aims to facilitate olive cultivation on marginal lands and enhance the farm income of local farmers.
There is significant potential for wild olive grafting in areas such as AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and FATA. A grafting drive was launched in these regions, which proved successful, resulting in a large number of wild olive trees being grafted to produce olives, he added.
He said that the government was also working to enhance the value addition of olive products to promote the cottage industry to enhance the income of rural women to make them economically empowered and independent.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report2 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decrease further by Rs1,400 to Rs.260,100 per tola52 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange down at midweek opening2 hours ago
-
Engineering goods export up by 26.78 % to $28.426 mln in July 20242 hours ago
-
Services’ trade up by 5.7% in July3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 20246 hours ago
-
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Norway tabloid15 hours ago
-
CDWP okays eight development projects worth Rs144.3 bln16 hours ago