Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2024) The Federal will provide a subsidy of 440 billion rupees to ensure relief to the people in electricity bills.

The Power Division, in a statement today, said minimum burden will be passed on majority of the people in their electricity bills.

It added that there would be just two percent increase in the bills of 58 percent domestic consumers, while this raise will be nine percent for affluent customers.

The Power Division further said the new electricity tariff will be applicable from this month.

It further said the power tariff will likely be decreased once economy is improved. It said electricity rates of all consumers are expectedly be decreased by January next year as compared to the tariff in June this year.

The statement said a burden of 150 billion rupees has been reduced in the industrial sector to promote country’s industry.