UrduPoint.com

Govt To Raise Domestic Edible Oil Production To 4.8 Mln Tons In 10 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Govt to raise domestic edible oil production to 4.8 mln tons in 10 years

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :In an effort to take the country towards self reliance in food commodities especially in edible oil, the government has planned to increase the annual domestic edible oil production up to 4.793 million tons in 10 years.

At present the country produces 0.745 million tons of edible oil annually which is only 8% of the total demand of the commodity of over 5 million tons.

In a meeting held here, presided over by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, it was informed that in order to meet the demand, Pakistan imports 4.5 million tons of edible oil annually.

The move would help minimizing the huge import bill of the food group that was recorded at US$7.575 billion during first 11 months (Jul-May) of the year 2021-22.

The import of palm oil was recorded at $3,058 billion while that soyabean oil stood at $217.7 million during the period under review.

The meeting that was held to review the plans with respect to achieving self dependency in the edible oil here today.

It was informed in the meeting that it has been planned that the production would be gradually increased from current 0.

745 million to 1.192 million in five years and 4.793 millions in next 10 years.

The meeting was attended by the authorities of ministry of National Food Security and Research, and ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.

On the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal directed that the plan to take the country towards self reliance in edible oil should be discussed with all provincial stake holders and after taking them in confidence on this issue, a feasible roadmap should be finalized within a week.

The minister said the investors in the edible oil production sector should be given special incentives to boost local production.

He said making the country self dependence in the edible oil was the top priority of the government's development agenda and in this regard he directed to engage the private sector to expedite the process of achieving the self reliance.

Ahsan Iqbal also directed to ensure the supply of edible oil to the people keeping the basic hygiene rules.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Ahsan Iqbal Oil All From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call ..

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call outside her mother's house

59 minutes ago
 FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

1 hour ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

2 hours ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

2 hours ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.