Govt to rationalize areas under major crops to preserves resources: ADP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government was planning to rationalize areas under major crops including wheat, rice and sugarcane as per requirements of the country to preserve precious natural resources.

According to the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21, the area released by these crops will be used for the promotion of cotton, pulses, oil seeds and high value horticulture crops to reduce imports.

The government was also planning to reduce food insecurity in line with sustainable development goals and zero hunger by policy support and crop diversification, besides promotion of value added agriculture products to raise income and reduce rural poverty.

It was also planing to introduce especially e-commerce of agriculture products by promotion of digitization in agriculture sector.

In order to mitigate COVID-19 challenges, the government in ADP 2020-19 has set a target to rise level of awareness among farming community about pandemic and provision of basic health related infrastructure and establishment of safe supply chain, storage and marketing system to minimize the impact of pandemic.

The government has also formed a sectoral plan and strategy for the year 2020-21 and the plan focuses to enhance level of food security through productivity enhancement, better management of resources and improved supply chain system.\932